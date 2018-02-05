A new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted during Super Bowl 52 last night (4 February), offering a fresh look at the upcoming dinosaur adventure starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and a host of scaly creatures.

The anticipated blockbuster's first trailer showed us that the island on which the original Jurassic Park and Jurassic World took place is going to be destroyed by a volcano, leading to an operation to rescue the dinosaurs that still live there.

That all takes place in the film's first hour, with Fallen Kingdom's new trailer showing the more horror-inflected action taking place after.

At the centre of the new footage is a new creature called the Indoraptor, a smaller variation of the Indominus Rex of Jurassic World, which we see being auctioned off at a manor house by a shady businessman played by Toby Jones.

It inevitably escapes, with other rescued dinos (perhaps being auctioned off as well) appearing to be set free too.

The trailer also shows more of Blue, the velociraptor Chris Pratt's Owen Grady trained from a young age, who is once again cast as a heroic dino. We see her taking on the rampaging Indoraptor in a girl's bedroom.

One thing that's clear from the trailer is that the new film is adopting a much darker tone, and appears to have more in common with a horror movie (at least after the island-destroying volcano eruption).

This makes sense given director J.A. Bayona, who made his name with The Orphanage before winning acclaim with The Impossible and A Monster Calls.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom follows the enormously successful 2015 film, which reinvigorated the franchise and took more than $1.6bn worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic and Avatar.

Starring Pratt, Howard, Jones, Rafe Spall, James Cromwell, BD Wong and Justice Smith, Fallen Kingdom is set for release on 6 June, 2018.