Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Jordan Henderson was forced to be withdrawn in their 1-0 win over Manchester City due to an injury. Georginio Wijnaldum's first half header was the difference between the two sides as the hosts sealed three points against Pep Guardiola's side on New Year's Eve at Anfield.

The England international was on the pitch for over an hour before the former Borussia Dortmund manager replaced him with striker Divock Origi in the 64th minute. Henderson was struggling with a heel issue, which saw him miss three months in late 2015.

"In this moment, it's a little bit of pain in the heel. If Hendo [Henderson] is limping, it is probably a little bit more pain. We have to see. We will see. We don't know exactly in this moment," Klopp explained, as quoted by Liverpool's official website.

He was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, a thickening of a tissue that runs underneath the foot. However, Klopp said the problem was not on the same heel, which kept the 26-year-old on the sidelines in the last season.

Klopp will take his men to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on 2 January. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club will be without the services of Henderson due to his latest injury setback.

Henderson will join Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool's treatment room. The German manager confirmed the former Inter Milan man is likely to miss the Sunderland clash in his pre-match press conference for City clash.

Liverpool have a busy period in January, where they will play seven fixtures in all competitions. These include a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on 15 January before hosting Chelsea on 31 January in the Premier League.