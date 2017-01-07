Liverpool have been handed a double injury boost after Jurgen Klopp delivered a positive update on the midfield duo of Jordan Henderson and Marko Grujic. The Reds manager confirmed his captain could make a comeback when they face Manchester United on 15 January.

The England international was forced to be withdrawn in his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City with a heel issue on New Year's Eve. The German coach earlier admitted the former Sunderland man could be out of action for 10 days prior to his side's 2-2 draw against Sunderland.

Klopp will see his side host Plymouth Argyle in the third round of the FA Cup clash, followed by the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton on 11 January. Henderson has been ruled out of these two fixtures as the midfielder is set to return for their trip to Old Trafford.

"It's good news. He [Henderson] has this issue with the heel which meant we had to take him out for a while but he's already on the way back," Klopp explained, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"He has no chance for this weekend and there will be no risk for the Southampton game but after that it's absolutely possible that he will be back."

Grujic last featured for the Merseyside club in their EFL Cup win over Leeds United late in November. He has been on the sidelines with a hamstring issue and Klopp suggested the Serbian could return to training next week.

"Marko is still out but he's in a good way. Maybe at the start of next week he will be back in team training," he said.

"It's been difficult for him. He hasn't been able to do much. Muscles all heal differently. With Marko, it took a while longer. He's not injured any more but he's not ready to play."

Philippe Coutinho has recovered from his ankle injury and returned to training on Friday, reports the Daily Mail. He is not fit to face Plymouth, but could be in contention to face Jose Mourinho's side in the next league clash.

The Brazil international suffered an injury in his side's 2-0 win over Sunderland on 26 November and was stretchered off the field. Coutinho and Henderson's possible availability to face United will be a massive injury boost for Liverpool.