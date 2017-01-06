Liverpool youngster Pedro Chirivella has left the club to join Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles on loan until the end of the 2016-17 season, with two more fringe players also reportedly close to leaving the club.

Chirivella, 19, has failed to make Jurgen Klopp's match day squad this season after suffering an injury at the start of the campaign. The former Valencia starlet has impressed for the club's Under-23 ranks however, and Klopp now feels it is time for the midfielder to secure first-team football opportunities away from Merseyside, with his club confirming the move to Netherlands on Friday (6 January).

The Spaniard will have his work cut out in Netherlands with Go Ahead Eagles currently sat bottom of the Eredivisie, having won just three games this season.

Chirivella featured for Klopp during the club's short FA Cup run last season before he was handed his full Premier League debut in May last year against Swansea City. The youngster endured a difficult afternoon at the Liberty Stadium, with the home side running out 3-1 winners.

Elsewhere at Liverpool, Tiago Ilori appears set to leave the club on a permanent basis. The London-born Portugal Under-21 international arrived at Anfield from Sporting in 2013 but, after loans spells away at Granada, Bordeaux and Aston Villa, he is still to make an impact on the first-team.

While Liverpool Under-23 head coach Michael Beale believes the 23-year-old will go onto be an "outstanding player", the Reds have accepted an offer of £3.75m plus add-ons from Championship side Reading, according to Sky Sports.

Mamadou Sakho, who has played alongside Illori for Liverpool's Under-23s this season, could also be on his way out. The France international has not been part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad once this season having been sent home during the pre-season tour of the United States for breaching club rules. Klopp has said on more than one occasion he has no plans to recall the centre-half.

According to L'Equipe, Southampton are now considering a move for the former Paris Saint-Germain man, after Jose Fonte handed in a transfer request this week.