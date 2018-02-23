After 10 days off due to their non-participation in the FA Cup fifth round, Liverpool are back in action as they host West Ham United in the Premier League at the novel time of 3pm on Saturday [24 February].

The Reds used the time off to go to Marbella for a warm-weather training camp, as temperatures in the UK plummeted below freezing.

Since their return home Nathaniel Clyne has returned to training, having missed the whole season with a back problem which threatens his involvement in the summer's World Cup finals.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Ceballos have both been linked with moves to Anfield, while Mo Salah has been told to remain on Merseyside for at least another season.

Therefore, there is plenty for Jurgen Klopp to get his teeth into at his weekly pre-match media briefing. Expect to hear from the German coach from around 1:30pm GMT.