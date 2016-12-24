Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is open to signing players in January to strengthen his squad with Sadio Mane set to be unavailable in January due to his participation in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Philippe Coutinho is also out with an ankle injury and is unlikely to be involved against Manchester City.

The Reds are currently second in the table, six points behind leaders Chelsea and are desperate to maintain a proper title challenge, having not won the championship since 1990. And Klopp is ready to enhance that bid by adding to his squad in the New Year.

"I am really happy with the squad. Sadio will not be involved in January [though]," bemoaned Klopp, as quoted by the Mirror. "I knew unfortunately he will not be involved in January. We have two games and a few more in January until the window is closing. It doesn't mean we do something, we are looking for somebody, that's how it should be. We can bring these two windows together, if not we will not do it."

The manager has been delighted with Mane's performances since he arrived from Southampton. The Ivory Coast international has scored eight goals and made four assists this season and is an integral part of a Liverpool attack which is the best in the Premier League.

"Sadio is playing like a winger. Outstanding, nice," Klopp added. "We have not five other wingers to replace him, we cannot have this team. Everybody feels important, that's good. But you cannot have everything. A little bit unlucky with injuries in the wrong moment. Our players are versatile, we have to use them. I am sure they are open for this, it's a sign of confidence if you can change systems."