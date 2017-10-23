Justin Timberlake will headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced on Sunday. His performance will come 14 years after he last played the enormous sporting event, alongside Janet Jackson.

The performance went down in infamy after Timberlake, at the end of his performance of Rock Your Body, exposed Jackson's breast in what appeared to be a planned publicity stunt but what was called a "wardrobe malfunction" by a spokesperson for Jackson.

Forever referred to as Nipplegate, a storm of controversy and ridicule engulfed the event, which was watched by an average of 90 million people.

Next year will be Timberlake's third time performing the NFL season finale - his first was in 2001 alongside N'Sync - giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by any individual performer.

The announcement was made in a short skit with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, which was posted to Twitter in the early hours on Monday morning (23 October). The video is embedded below.

Super Bowl LII takes place on 4 February 2018 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Timberlake follows recent halftime show performers such as Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars.

Over the last ten years, the Super Bowl – fought between the NFL's two regional championship-winning sides – has been viewed by a peak audience of between 150 and 172 million people in the US alone. Millions more watch the event around the world.

Following the 2004 incident, Janet Jackson was blacklisted by the NFL, but Timberlake now returns. This has angered some people on social media.

The Federal Communications Commission fined broadcaster CBS a then-record $550,000 (£417,000) but the network fought the fine, taking it all the way to the US Supreme Court where it was struck down.

MTV, which produced the half-time show, were ditched following the incident, and replaced by Don Mischer Productions, which produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.