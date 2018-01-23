Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has cast doubt over the club's plans to bring Liverpool midfielder Emre Can to the club.

The Old Lady saw a bid rejected for Can last summer but with the Germany international now into the final six months of his contract at Anfield, the Serie A giants was said to have agreed terms with the midfielder that will see him arrive in Turin at the end of the season on a free transfer on a five-year deal worth £85,000-a-week.

Can is currently permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club that will see him officially become their player on 1 July and a deal with Juventus looked to be edging close to completion.

The Bianconeri last week declared they were doing "all they can" to sign the 24-year-old, although Can has insisted he has still not signed an agreement with the club, adding he could still choose to extend his stay on Merseyside with negotiations still ongoing.

Manchester City are also said to hold an interest in signing the former Bayern Munich youngster and Marotta, while insisting he side are still desperate to sign the player, admits getting a deal done is now looking difficult.

"Our desire to sign Emre Can is crystal clear – but he players for Liverpool and might renew with them or sign for a different club," the Juventus chief told Premium Sport. "We want to try and bring him to Turin. I am stating this will full awareness that he might not arrive, but we need to have important objectives."

Speculation over Can's future has not affected his game-time with Jurgen Klopp even making the midfielder captain in his side's 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Monday [22 January]. The German coach however insists the club must provide a "situation where players want to stay."

"That's all we can as a club, as a team and me as a manager and we try to do that with the players we want to keep," Klopp said last Friday. "It is not fair to say there are some players we will sell in the summer or whatever. It is part of business. For me, there is no problem.

"We will see what happens. He didn't sign a new contract for us yet otherwise we would have informed you."