Juventus defender Dani Alves is keen to experience the "great defensive culture" English football has to offer, revealing his desire to move to the Premier League. The former Barcelona full-back, 34, currently has one year left on his contract in Turin and was reportedly approached by Tottenham last month.

Alves performed excellently for Juve as they secured the Serie A title and Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final last season. The decorated Brazilian says he was compelled to sign for the Italian champions last summer, turning down offers from England in the process, but now he is keen to ply his trade in the Premier League – where there will almost certainly be a number of clubs interested in his services.

"Last year I turned down many offers from the Premier League because I felt I had to go to Serie A," Alves told Esporte Interativo, relayed by The Mirror.

"There is a great defensive culture, and to go and play in England you have to know how to defend well. I hope that one day I will go there. Who knows? We'll see."

Tottenham may ramp up their interest in Alves this summer if current first-choice right-back Kyle Walker leaves for pastures new. The England international's future is rather uncertain after he fell out with boss Mauricio Pochettino during the dying embers of last season.

The alleged bust-up alerted Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona, who are all interested in signing the former Sheffield United starlet currently valued at £35m (€40m) by Tottenham. Walker is currently on a contract worth £70,000 a week and is aware that figure could be doubled if he does join one of the many interested parties.

Alves is not the only potential candidate to replace Walker in north London, with Porto defender Ricardo Pereira also believed to be on Pochettino's radar. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Nice and reportedly has a £22m release clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants.