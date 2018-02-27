Juventus have given Liverpool midfielder Emre Can one week to sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a proposed move to Turin this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Can's current contract at Anfield expires on 30 June with Liverpool unable to get him to agree to new terms. In January, the Guardian claimed Juventus were confident of signing the midfielder on a free transfer when that deal expires, having offered him a salary worth £85,000 a week, along with a generous signing-on fee.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been unable to offer any guarantees over the Germany international's future, but a report from Tuttosport on Monday [26 February] claimed Can has informed Juventus he does not want to finalise an agreement with them until the end of the season, in order to fully focus on the Reds' current chase for silverware.

Juventus are reluctant to wait that long, however. Tuesday's [27 February] edition of Gazzetta reports the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici and general manager Giuseppe Marotta plan to hold a meeting with Can's representatives within the next seven days, with their intention to get a pre-contract deal signed by the end of that period.

Juventus are unwilling to see the process drag out any longer, aware that interest from other parties could thwart their attempts to bring the former Bayern Munich youngster to Italy. The Bianconeri are wary of getting into a bidding war, fully aware their offer could comfortably trumped by a rival party who are willing to better their salary offer, the report says.

Gazzetta add interest from unnamed Premier League clubs still remains, while suggesting Real Madrid could be another interested party. Reza Fazeli, Can's representative, has assured the Serie A champions he has not made any deal with any other clubs. But with a pre-contract deal still not signed, Juventus are eager to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Klopp has previously suggested the club are now powerless to stop the player leaving, telling BT Sport after a January win over Huddersfield Town: "I said it a few times, sometimes you want to sell a player, sometimes you want to keep a player and that is how it is. We can always make a big story in the world about it.

"If we have to do it then we shake hands and say goodbye. And if he stays we don't shake hands but say hello again. We will see."