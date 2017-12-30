Juventus are keen to step up their efforts to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can when the January transfer window opens as they are keen to avoid being beaten to his signature by other interested suitors

The Italian giants have confirmed their interest in signing the Reds midfielder, who will enter the final six months of his contract in the New Year. Can has given no indication that he will renew his deal with Liverpool and the German can begin talks of signing a pre-contract with clubs outside England.

Liverpool are hopeful that Can will remain at Anfield beyond the current campaign but the possibility of that happening is slowly but surely diminishing. Juventus look to be the favourites and are hoping to agree a pre-contract with the Germany international, which will see him move to Turin on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Italian publication Corrie Dello Sport, Juventus are keen to tie up the deal at the earliest as they are aware of interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Borussia Dormund for the midfielder's signature. The report claims that the Italian club could also bid in the region of €6m (£5.3m) in order to take him to Italy during the January transfer window.

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is wary of competition for his signature and confirmed that they are monitoring his situation. A return to Bayern could also be tempting for the midfielder, but reports suggest that the Turin club remains his preferred destination.

"Emre Can is a name doing the rounds because his contract is running down," Marotta was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"I won't deny he is a player we too have monitored and many important clubs will try to close a deal over the next few weeks," he added. "We are tracking the situation, nothing more."