Several rockets were fired at the Kabul international airport and surrounding areas just hours after the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis landed at the facility. Local reports suggest at least 20 rockets were fired.

The attack has forced authorities to cancel all flights from the Hamid Karzai International Airport, located in the central part of the Afghan capital. The airport and nearby areas are being immediately evacuated.

There is no word on casualties if any but there are reports of sporadic gunfire. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mattis and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had arrived in Afghanistan earlier to hold talks with top Afghan authorities and coalition forces.

Though Mattis' visit was scheduled, the Nato leader's tour was unannounced.