An Isis propagandist who grew up in Oxford has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after he posted the personal details of more than 56 US military personnel onto Facebook.

Described as "an enthusiastic supporter of Isis" by a judge, Hussein Yusef had ranted against homosexuality, Shia Muslims, the US and 'Kuffar' on five separate Facebook accounts, before his arrest.

Described as a gifted student the 21-year-old had arrived from Afghanistan age 14 and had been brought up by foster parents in Oxford.

Yusef had excelled at cricket and had been accepted to study criminology at Southampton University, Kingston Crown Court heard.

But his asylum application was turned down and he had moved to Kilburn, London, where he worked in TK Maxx while he appealed the decision.

When his asylum status was revoked Yusef began working at a chicken shop in the months before he shared the list of 56 names and addresses of US military personnel that had been stolen by a pro-Isis group of hackers calling itself the Cyber Caliphate Army.

The details included email addresses, home addresses and names of their bases in the US and were attached to the hashtag "US Army pigs completely hacked". He wrote: "All praise to Allah alone".

"This case is about the defendant's journey from promising, respectful student to tireless supporter of one the most blinkered and brutal terrorist groups the world has ever known," said Barnaby Jameson, prosecuting, according to the Daily Mail.

"In the period we are concerned about, the defendant became a prolific and apparently irrepressible propagandist for Islamic State.

"The defendant embraced with open arms Islamic State's uniquely twisted and fanatical view of the world [and] bought wholesale into Islamic State's particular obsession with intolerance, sadism and murder."

Yusef was jailed for making a record of terrorist information, encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications on Friday (22 September).

It also emerged that Yusef appeared to be the administrator of a Facebook page called Khilafah News, which described itself as an "Islamic State bulletin".

Described as "unadulterated IS propaganda, plain and simple" by prosecutors, the page gave advice to individuals seeking to join the terrorists in the Middle East.

The court heard that after the Paris and Brussels attacks Yusef called on other Muslims to read the Quran to learn why those attacks were "100% right".

Yusef also claimed to have attended a protest outside the Israeli embassy holding a poster saying "Hitler you were right".

He was also found not guilty of one count of encouragement of terrorism and one count of dissemination of terrorist publications.