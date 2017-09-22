A woman has allegedly stormed into one of the Kardashians family's DASH stores and pointed a gun at an employee, later returning with a machete and shouting violent threats about killing the reality TV stars.

The unnamed woman burst into the shop on Melrose Avenue and held a female employee at gunpoint, with local news station Fox11 reporting that she also pointed a revolver at a member of staff behind the counter and began ranting about Cuba.

Dressed in a black cardigan adorned with skulls and a bandana, she allegedly said: "Stay out of Cuba". This is thought to be a reference to the famous family's trip to Havana last year for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The woman is said to have aggressively knocked items off the counter before exiting the store.

She later returned with a machete and began ranting outside the store, which was filmed by local TV crews.

The woman also brandished her knife while shouting: "The Kardashians will be executed if they step on Communist territory! They'll be f****** killed!"

She then stabbed the door of DASH with the machete before leaving the premises. Los Angeles police are continuing to search for the unidentified woman.

Despite two DASH employees being threatened with violence, nobody was harmed as a result of the incident. Lt William Nash told KTLA News that staff were "understandably shaken but no one was physically harmed at all."

None of the Kardashian family were present at the store during the time of the incident, and have not spoken about it on social media.

It comes as the Kardashians are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their E! show, with a number of television stars including Olivia Buckland and Gemma Collins attending a celebration of the reality series in London on Thursday night (21 September).