Kim Kardashian is no stranger to showing off some skin but there is someone in her family who doesn't quite approve of her risqué outfits. On Wednesday, 20 September, she shared a racy photo on Instagram wearing a black mesh top with a deep plunging neck line.

The sexy top left little to the imagination and exposed her ample assets. As usual fans were stunned to see the mother-of-two's sensuous side again but Kardashian's aunt Shelli Azoff was not impressed by her boob show and apparently "yelled" at her.

Shelli is Kris Jenner's best friend and shares a close bond with the Kardashians. And to make her dear aunt happy, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star blurred her nipples. "My Aunt Shelli called and yelled at me when she saw this pic.So @shellibird1 I blurred it for you!" she cheekily captioned the picture on the image sharing website.

"U must get told off by her often then," one of her Instagram followers joked, considering how many times the celebrity shares body revealing pictures. "You can see it even more," added another. "Pretty but wear clothes," a third one schooled her.

The 36-year-old social media queen is famous for posing in racy outfits that wow her fans. Kim and her family are currently celebrating 10 years of their family docu-series KUWTK. In the newly released promo of the upcoming season of the show, the Selfish author chose to wear a shimmery bodysuit.

The Kardashians recently sat down with Today's Megyn Kelly to discuss how their lives changed after the show. While the show turned into a billion-dollar affair and multiplied their fortunes over the years, Kim believes she gained more personally than financially.

"Even my worst experiences, I feel like have taught me so much. I don't think if I was doing what I would be doing now I would've met my husband. I wouldn't have my babies. We've traveled the world. I don't think we ever would've been to the places that we've been to," she told the show host.

A new season of KUWTK will premiere on Sunday, 24 September, on E! network.