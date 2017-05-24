Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed the Bavarian giants have already identified the players they would like to sign in the summer transfer window.

The German champions are reported to have made Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez their priority transfer target, with midfielder Arturo Vidal recently urging his Chilean compatriot to join him at the Allianz Arena.

"We have personnel decisions to make. The transfer activity starts now," Rummenigge told Bayern's official website.

The Bavarian club have already agreed deals to sign defender Niklas Sule and midfielder Sebastian Rudy from Hoffenheim, but Rummenigge assured supporters that more signings would follow.

"Sule has come on really well in the last six months and has also been called up to the Germany squad. He's a player who'll make a positive contribution for us in the future," he said.

"[Rudy is one of the players who guaranteed Hoffenheim's qualification for the Champions League."

Rummenigge added: "We've already discussed the transfer policy with [manager] Carlo [Ancelotti] and the board and decided on targets. Next season we'll have a team that's more than capable of challenging for titles again."

Bayern sealed a fifth-straight Bundesliga title this season but were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Real Madrid.

Sanchez, 28, has only a year left on his Arsenal contract and has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus along with Bayern.

The Chile international admitted earlier this month that he was "frustrated" with Arsenal's season and that he would make a decision on his future in the summer.

Vidal urged Sanchez to consider joining him at Bayern, saying he would benefit from playing in the "best team in the world".

"Whenever [Bayern executives] have asked me, I've always said that he is the player that needs to arrive here," Vidal told Sport on 21 May.

"He has one year left on his contract. Everyone wants him now because it's easier to pay that money now rather than if he had three years left on his contract."