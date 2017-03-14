President Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway has once again sent social media into a frenzy after making a comment about "microwaves that can turn into cameras" to spy on people. In an interview with The Bergen Record at her home in New Jersey, Conway was asked about Trump's recent unsubstantiated claims that former President Barack Obama ordered wiretapping of his communications last year during the race to the White House.

"Do you know if Trump Tower was wiretapped?" the interviewer asked.

"There are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately," Conway responded. "There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways. And microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera. So we know that that is just a fact of modern life."

Conway appeared to be referring to WikiLeaks' recent massive leak of CIA documents that detailed the CIA's capabilities of compromising various devices to surveil targets, from smartphones to Samsung TVs, by turning them into covert microphones.

"Unless it's a voice-activated microwave oven connected to the internet I can't think of a way," Stephen Frasier, a microwave imaging and radar researcher at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, told Wired. However, no microwaves are currently equipped with microphones, the publication noted.

Conway later took to Twitter to defend herself and argued that her comments were taken out of context.

"On wiretap claims, I have said many times that we are pleased the House/Senate Intel Committees are investigating and will comment after," Conway tweeted. "Response to Bergen Record was about surveillance articles in news and techniques generally, not about campaign. Headline just wrong."

In an interview with CNN, Conway reiterated that she was "answering a question about surveillance techniques generally".

"I'm not Inspector Gadget," Conway said. "I don't believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign. However, I'm not in the job of having evidence; that's what investigations are for."

Social media users, as expected, quickly responded with a slew of hilarious memes, jokes and comebacks poking fun at Conway's latest comments.

"My microwave is a spy, so somewhere there's footage of me burning my mouth on a hot pocket," one user wrote, while another shared, "My microwave doesn't spy on me, but my blender mouthed off once."