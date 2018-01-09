Kendall Jenner was trolled by social media users for gracing the Golden Globes red carpet while experiencing a bad skin day, but the model has now hit back at the haters.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stunned at the event in Beverly Hills, wearing a princess-style Giambattista Valli black gown in homage to the Time's Up movement.

And despite wowing onlookers with her incredible appearance, some critics still found fault with the young star.

Jenner retweeted a fan today who said: "Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand".

The model quoted it with an inspiring message to her followers, stating: "never let that shit stop you! "

Jenner has won praise from fans for showing up at the event despite suffering from acne, with one person telling her: "Thank you for being honest and fearless about your acne! I was so happy to show my middle school daughter that she's not alone! Thank you for doing that and helping girls see they are still beautiful while struggling with acne."

Another put: "YOU LOOKED AMAZING BABE! I don't care what anyone says! I love you just the way you are ".

A third added: "You are the most beautiful woman inside and out. Never let anyone tell you the otherwise. Thank you for inspiring & helping me every single day to learn to love myself and to be confident as much as I can ".

Jenner's appearance at the Beverly Hills ceremony sparked debate online, with one person tweeting: "Kendall Jenner: proof that all the money in the world can't buy you nice skin."

While someone else said: "nothing pleases me more in life than kendall jenner having bad skin."

The model's fans were outraged by the online trolling, with many calling out the bullying.

One follower tweeted: "I'm not the biggest fan of kendall jenner but seriously? you're really out here talking shit about her skin? you're out here making fun of something that is a completely normal thing for everyone to go through? grow up. acne or not, she's gorgeous."

Jenner seemed privileged to show her support for women at the ceremony, telling her 25.8 million followers: "honored and humbled to be able to attend the Golden Globes with @voguemagazine . my eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change! i too stand with all women #TimesUp.