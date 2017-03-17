Police in Kent are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for three days.

Adam Mayhew was last seen when he left his school in Hoo on Tuesday (14 March). Officials said there are growing concerns for his welfare.

The teenager is described as white with dark brown hair. He is 5ft 3in tall and was was wearing his school uniform of grey trousers, a white shirt and navy blue blazer with a light blue school logo on it when he was last seen leaving school in the Main Road area of the village.

He was carrying a navy blue rucksack.

It is believed the boy may have travelled outside Kent to see people he knew previously.

Adam had just recently moved to the Medway area and retains links with parts of South London, including Greenwich, Charlton and Plumstead.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has any information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 14-1273.