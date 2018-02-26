Kevin Smith is the latest celebrity to share his near-death experience. The film director took to Twitter on Monday (26 February) to reveals that he suffered a potentially fatal heart attack on Sunday evening.

Sharing a snap of himself on a hospital bed with tubes and wires coming from his body, he stated that it was during his standup comedy show at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA, when he realised something wasn't right.

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," he told his 3.3m followers.

"The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker"). If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground!"

He was soon inundated with well wishes from concerned fans and fellow celebrities, with one person writing: "Get well soon man. Your fans from across the world needs you back and up and away with your awesome show and works."

Chris Pratt tweeted: "Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I'm tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I'd be inspired."

The 47-year-old star's pal Tom Arnold, tweeted: "Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we've got him covered too."

It has been hectic 12 months for Smith, who is the man behind iconic flicks such as 1994 comedy Clerks and romantic comedy-drama Chasing Amy (1997). He recently finished directing an episode of The CW's Flash and last year appeared as himself in James Franco's The Disaster Artist. Smith currently hosts and produces AMC's Comic Book Men, a reality series set at his comics shop Jay And Silent Bob's Secret Stash in Red Bank, New Jersey.