A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Feb 25, 2018 at 1:33pm PST

When most people are on holiday they send postcards to give friends and loved ones a glimpse of what they are missing. For Instagram sensation Demi Rose Mawby, only a tantalising image will suffice.

The 22-year-old British model has set pulses racing after sharing a snap of herself in a barely-there swimsuit during a winter break to the Greek island of Mykonos.

Not only did she up the ante by showing off her enviable curves with the crochet bikini but she mastered the "naked bikini" trend loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian.

Mawby – who has become a body positive icon for curvy women aspiring to be models – added the honeypot emoji.

It didn't take long for her fans to swarm to the comment section to gush about her stunning figure.

"Sooooooo incredibly BEAUTIFUL, absolutely gorgeous eyes and smile," one person said. Another wrote: " You make Greek islands even more beautiful, dear princess!"

A third simply added: "Body goals."

Hours before, she soaked up the sun in Venice, Italy, where she showcased her curves in a cobalt blue top and matching wrap. Borrowing lyrics from Justin Timberlake, her caption read: "Señorita I feel for you."

Earlier in February, the brunette beauty, who is currently dating DJ Chris Martinez, revealed that fans could soon see her on the big screen as she prepared to pursue her passion for acting.

"I've been taking acting classes once a week and they are helping to build my confidence," the Birmingham-native told the Sun.

"The plan is to move to Los Angeles as soon as I can get a working visa. I can't be sure I am going to make it but I want to try my best."