UFC lightweight star Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that he is the Floyd Mayweather of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and admitted talks of a potential fight with Conor McGregor.

"The Eagle" is undefeated in his professional fighting career as he holds an MMA record of 24-0. He will face Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight championship at UFC 209 on 4 March in Nevada.

Mayweather's unbeaten record of 49-0 has impressed Nurmagomedov and the 28-year-old has vowed to emulate the American boxer to become the "greatest" lightweight fighter in UFC history.

"I don't care about him [McGregor], I only want to fight for the title. This is what I want. I don't care about Conor or Floyd Mayweather. Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers, but I think I am the Floyd Mayweather of MMA," Nurmagomedov told TMZ, as quoted by Fox Sports.

"I am 24-0, I can be 26-0 – 10-0 in the UFC – undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion. I want to become the greatest lightweight ever. This is what I want."

McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight championship at UFC 205. He created history by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to hold two titles concurrently. The UFC star announced his decision not to enter the octagon until after his girlfriend gives birth to their first child.

This has left Nurmagomedov to fight Ferguson for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 209. The Russian fighter remains confident he will extend his undefeated streak and claimed that people will forget McGregor after he defeats the Dubliner.

"Conor has to be careful because I'm going to smash Tony Ferguson and after I'm going to smash Conor McGregor. I think after this one, people will begin to forget about this guy. But now, everybody talks about him, but it's okay. For me, it's okay," he stressed.