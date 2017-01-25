Mike Goldberg has revealed he was left speechless after the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) decided not to renew his contract. The American play-by-play commentator left the promotion and brought an end to his 20-year term with the company's booth alongside Joe Rogan.

Ronda Rousey lost to Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds at UFC 207 on 30 December. That was the last time Goldberg was at the UFC's broadcast booth. He took Bruce Deck's position at the play-by-play desk at UFC 15.5: Ultimate Japan in 1997.

In his first interview since his exit, the 52-year-old expressed his disappointment after the UFC decided against handing him a new contract and admitted that he was shocked to be let go by the company.

"It was a shock. I was speechless," Goldberg said on The MMA Hour, as quoted by MMA Fighting.

"I didn't know what type of emotion to have, because I was just in a state of shock and disbelief. People love that warm, fuzzy blanket.

"That's what you were describing a second ago, and (longtime broadcast partner) Joe (Rogan) and I have been that warm, fuzzy blanket for a long time when it came to the UFC.

"Everybody gets new blankets and they get new furniture, but at the end of the day, when you cuddle up on a Sunday and you watch football, that blanket in the corner that's got holes in it, and it's kind of smelly but that's your blanket, that's the one you utilize.

"Joe and I have been so blessed and fortunate to be — and I love the description, 'the soundtrack' — so blessed and fortunate to be the soundtrack of the UFC for so long, that it really was, I was in shock and disbelief for that reason."

Goldberg also went on to say that he never heard from the UFC president Dana White after he was asked to leave the company he served for two decades.

"No conversations, no contact. Nothing, really. Nothing. Which was surprising. Disappointing, certainly. But nothing was said, and I've got to live with that. At the end of the day, what matters to me is my family, my children. But no, to answer your question directly, there was no conversation. Nothing at all," he said.