Police have named two of the three terrorists that tok the lives of seven people and seriously injured dozens of others near London Bridge on Saturday night (3 June).

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, both from Barking, east London, were killed by armed officers after an eight minute rampage just south of the River Thames.

Butt was a British citizen born in Paklistan while Redouane claimed to be both Moroccan and Libyan – police are still working to confirm his exact identity.

Butt had previously appeared in a Channel 4 documentary 'The Jihadist Next Door' unveiling an Islamic State flag in a London park.

Sky News report that Redouane was married to a Scottish woman and had lived in Dublin during the last year.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said: "I would urge anyone with information about these men, their movements in the days and hours before the attack and the places they frequented to come forward.

"The police and our partners are doing everything we can across the country to help prevent further attacks and protect the public from harm.

"At any one time MI5 and police are conducting around 500 active investigations, involving 3,000 subjects of interest. Additionally, there are around 20,000 individuals who are former subjects of interest, whose risk remains subject to review by MI5 and its partners.

"The security and intelligence services and police have stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack two months ago."

He added: "We would urge the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling us in confidence on 0800 789321 or in an emergency calling 999."



More to follow.