A teenage boy from the north Indian state of Haryana was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight because he was in a relationship with a girl in a suspected case of so-called honour killing on Wednesday, 21 February.

The girl's family members were allegedly behind the murder as they were holding a grudge against the boy, whose name has not been revealed because of his age. The victim's dead body with severe injury marks was found a few metres away from his school, The Times of India reported.

The boy was a high school student and allegedly had an affair with a girl from the same school. Though the two were from the same community, their families were against the relationship and wanted them to end it.

On Wednesday, the boy had gone to the school, when the girl's brother and first cousin approached him and took him to a nearby field where they allegedly murdered him. Later, in the afternoon a passerby saw the body and informed the police.

Authorities said as a precaution they would be sending the girl to a safe house until the investigation ends.

"As the victim's family has alleged that girl's family members, especially the brothers, were behind the incident, we have registered a murder case. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact number and nature of injuries," Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goel told the newspaper.

Goel added that a search warrant against the accused, including a minor, has been issued and they are now trying to catch them.

The incident comes on the heels of another suspected killing in the name of honour. A Hindu man from the Indian capital New Delhi was allegedly stabbed and beheaded in public because he was in love with a Muslim girl. Several people on a busy street reportedly witnessed the murder on 1 February evening.

The man was in a relationship with the unidentified 20-year-old Muslim woman for the past three years and the two were planning to get married. However, the girl's family was against the relationship as they belonged to different religions.