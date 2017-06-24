Killer Mike, the politically minded US rapper, will dedicate Saturday (23 June) afternoon's Run the Jewels Glastonbury set to his mother, who died earlier this week.

The left-wing artist, born Michael Render, is still mourning the passing on Thursday (22 June) of his mum Denise, but will go ahead with his scheduled 4.15pm performance alongside rapper/producer El-P, the other half of Run the Jewels.

The duo are expected to be introduced on to the Pyramid stage by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Fellow left winger and American senator Bernie Sanders has previously joined them at a gig in the US.

"I'm doing this show today for U girl," Killer Mike said in an Instagram post accompanying a picture of him as a child with his mother.

"Your voice and those words Never ever leave me. I am haunted in the best way by your drive to not be a sucker for anyone. I love u girl. I miss u. I adore u," he added.

The Atlanta rapper also used Instagram to announce the death of his mother, telling followers that she had "transitioned to be with our ancestors" on Thursday morning.

Run the Jewels' performance is hotly anticipated by festival goers and TV audiences alike while the prospect of an appearance from Corbyn makes the event even more mouth watering.

Reports of crowds shouting the 68-year-old's unofficial anthem, "Ooh Jeremy Corbyn", to the tune of The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army', follow on the back of the outcome of the recent UK General Election, which saw young voters turn out en masse to back Labour.

Killer Mike is a highly vocal advocate for social justice. He famously refused to back Hilary Clinton's candidacy for president after she beat Bernie Sanders to the Democratic Party nomination.

Michael Eavis, who owns Worthy Farm, which hosts the famous music festival, told The Guardian that he was thrilled Corbyn would be appearing.

"He's got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour."