Malaysia has said that it has yet to formally confirm the identity of the slain North Korean on Valentine's Day in Kuala Lumpur. Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un is believed to have been killed while waiting at the departure hall of the low-cost airline airport at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

In a statement, the Health Department Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the next-of-kin of Jong-nam have yet to come forward to help Malaysian authorities to formally identify the body.

This is contrary to earlier local news reports that Jong-nam's 22-year-old son Han Sol was possibly already in the country to identify the body and provide DNA samples.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the authorities now are looking at alternative means of identifying the body if Jong-nam's next-of-kin fail to show up within 14 days after the post-mortem results are received.

"Other ways of identifying the body include [using] dental records to match the victim and external examination [of distinctive marks] like scars, moles and previous surgeries," he told a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Tuesday (21 February).

He also pointed out that the North Korean embassy has yet to provide dental or medical records to help identify the victim, widely believed to be Jong-nam.

When asked if facial identification had been carried out and if the North Korean ambassador had viewed the body, Dr Noor Hisham told Channel News Asia: "Yes that's under external post-mortem looking for facial identification, scars, moles and what have you.

"So in short we have the dental identification, finger prints, DNA and external facial and body identification. We have to match the dental and medical records and DNA study to identify the person."

When pressed whether the victim "appeared to be Jong-nam", the director-general said: "We don't know him."

He said medicolegal specimens collected during the post-mortem were handed over to the investigating police officer immediately after the autopsy to be sent to accredited laboratories for analysis.

"These analyses are meant to confirm the identity of the deceased person and also the cause of death; both of which are still pending at the moment." He also dismissed earlier reports that a second autopsy was performed.

Autopsy rules out heart attack

When questioned whether the deceased had died of a heart attack as alleged by North Korea's ambassador Kang Chol, the director-general dismissed this, saying that there was no evidence to support such a claim.

"There was also nothing obvious [on the body], such as marks, scars or wounds," he elaborated.

Dr Noor Hisham said the post-mortem was carried out at 12.45pm local time on 15 February and completed on the same day, in line with Malaysia's Criminal Procedure Code, which requires the presence of the investigating police officer.