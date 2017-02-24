Malaysian police have confirmed that a chemical substance, a VX nerve agent was used in the killing of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

The highly toxic substance - known as ethyl N-2-Diisopropylaminoethyl Methylphosphonothiolate -is classified by the United Nations as a weapons of mass destruction under the Chemical Weapons Convention Act 2005 and Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) 1997.

Police chief, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said that the findings were announced by the Chemistry Department's Centre for Chemical Weapons Analysis, which is also analysing other exihibits.

He did not give further details.

Jong-nam was killed at the low cost terminal airport, Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on 13 February, allegedly by two women. Police have already arrested four people — a Vietnamese woman, an Indonesian woman, her boyfriend and a North Korean.

Chemical a powerful neuro-toxin

The chemical is a powerful neuro-toxin that is defined, and used, exclusively as a weapon of mass destruction, The Malay Mail reports. The substance has no taste or smell, making it difficult to detect save for its slightly reddish hue.

It is fatal at doses as low as 30-50 mg-min/m3 [milligram-minute per cubic meter] if introduced via inhalation. The newspaper noted that the substance can also be fatal at a dose of 10mg through prolonged skin contact but the chemical can be safely washed off using water or household bleach.

Symptoms of poisoning via the nerve agent includes shortness of breath and tightness in the chest, which are similar and often confused for cardiac arrest.

The newspaper said that there are restrictions on the production and storage of the chemical due to its classification as a weapon of mass destruction. This substance is therefore only available to highly-militarised states, it added.