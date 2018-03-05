North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with officials from South Korea, marking the first time that a delegation from Seoul has met the leader since he took power in 2011.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Blue House, residence of the South Korean president, confirmed the meeting in Pyongyang.

The meeting is aimed at restarting peace talks following months of tensions on the peninsular stoked by a war of words with American president Donald Trump as well as the North's ongoing ballistic missile tests.

The delegation from Seoul includes two ministerial envoys, intelligence chief Suh Hoon and National Security adviser Chung Eui-yong.

Relations between the North and the South have warmed in recent months in the build up to the Winter Olympics which took place in mid-February.

The two Korean teams walked under one flag in the opening ceremony, which was attended by Kim Jo Yong, the sister of Kim Jong-un.

As well as forming a united women's hockey team, the North sent a group of cheerleaders down to various events at the Winter Olympics.

The two-day visit by the officials from the south will focus on getting rid of Pyongyang's supply of nuclear weapons, as well as creating better dialogue with Washington.

Donald Trump on Saturday 3 March said that he would be prepared to hold talks with the North, if they "denuke", a precondition that was described as being "preposterous."