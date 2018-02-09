Two families who have been affected by the brutal North Korean regime, have come together for a heartwarming moment of unity.

Fred Warmbier and Ji Seong-ho first met as guests at Donald Trump's State of the Union address last month, but the pair, who have both suffered from losses at the hands of the North Koreans have reunited.

At an event in South Korea, led by US vice president Mike Pence, the pair reunited to speak out about the events that had affected their lives.

Pence's press secretary, Alyssa Farah described it as a "touching and heartbreaking moment" adding that the "world can't forget the atrocities committed by the North Korean regime".

The death of Otto, son of Fred Warmbier, a US student who had been visiting North Korea, sparked outrage in the US.

Warmbier, an economics student from the University of Virginia, was given a 15-year prison sentence after attempting to steal a propaganda sign from a hotel.

It was revealed in June 2017 that Warmbier had been in a coma for several months. His deteriorating condition prompted North Korea to release him and send him back to the US, where he died days later.

North Korean officials claimed he had a stroke in the early days of his incarceration and never recovered.

Meanwhile Ji defected from North Korea more than 20 years ago. He had collapsed from starvation and exhaustion while collecting coal and was arrested and tortured, according to Trump.

He escaped, however, and fled through the northern border with China on crutches.

Most of his family followed but his father was caught trying to escape and was tortured to death.

The Pence delegation were in South Korea as part of his trip to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics at PyeongChang.

The ceremony will be closely watched as North and South Koreans march out together under one united flag.

North Korea's involvement in the games has sparked anger in the south, with protesters seen burning flags and images of Kim Jong-un.