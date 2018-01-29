Kim Kardashian may have been a no-show at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday Night (28 January) but she is still making headlines. The reality star has been branded a "culture vulture" after naming her new corn row hairstyle the "Bo Derek" braids.

The drama kicked off after she showed off her new look on Snapchat. She said it had been inspired by Derek's appearance in 1979 film, 10.

She quickly provoked the wrath of members of the online community who branded her "disrespectful" with many accusing the 37-year-old mother-of-three of cultural appropriation. A number of people argued that black hairstyles are more than a fashion trend and she should give credit where it was due.

"You should be ashamed of yourself for calling your Fulani braids, boderick braids....you are truly a culture vulture," one critic said.

Another wrote: 2'Kim K got braids like these. And gave credit to Bo Derek for the style. Am i wrong for being bothered. Because I'm super bothered. That's who tf you give credit for that style !? Seriously."

Others claimed that she should know better because she was married to a black man, with one saying: "Kim Kardashian on snap talking about her Fulani braids are "Bo-Derek braids", while she got 3 black children I CANT tonight."

While a further fan blasted: "I just KNOW I ain't seen Kim Kardashian with braids and beads. Can someone tell her to stop appropriating our culture cause Kanye clearly ain't. Smh."

A few commentators pointed out that it was a never-ending battle for the black community, adding: "Kim Kardashian got on Fulani braids and called them "Bo Derek" braids. These why culture appropriation trash. Also, how many times is that family gonna get dragged for them to stop appropriating other people's culture. This why Beyonce don't like her stiff lips ass."

However, a selection of fans were in her corner and insisted that it had all just been a storm in a teacup.

"What's the problem with Kim Kardashian having braids? Stop making nothing into something," one person tweeted.

In February 2015 Kim's sister Kylie Jenner faced similar criticism for opting for a cornrow style. Justin Bieber came to her defence, telling fans on Instagram: "Guys leave her alone, were all trying to figure it out and she happens to be under a microscope! I'm the first to know this. But saying she's being racist because she has her hair in braids is ridiculous."