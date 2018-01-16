Congratulations are in order for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have welcomed their third child.

According to TMZ, the power couple welcomed a healthy baby girl weighing 7lbs 6oz via surrogate on Monday (15 January).

The 37-year-old reality star and her rapper husband are already parents to daughter North,4, and two-year-old son Saint.

In a statement, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said the family were "grateful" to their surrogate for helping them add to their brood.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made out dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

While details are scarce, it is believed that their little girl was delivered at Cedars-Sinai in L.A, where their other two children were born.

The beauty mogul opted for a pregnancy via surrogate with husband Kanye West this time around, after suffering placenta accreta — a life-threatening condition — during her second pregnancy.