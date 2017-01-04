If you're always struggling to store all the data you need and you don't like portable hard drives for some reason, then rejoice, as the world's largest capacity USB memory stick can now hold more data than many PC hard drives.

At CES 2017 in Las Vegas, storage device maker Kingston announced the DataTraveler Ultimate GT (Generation Terabyte), which is a 2TB USB flash drive – what we call a "memory stick" in the UK – that is big enough to store the entire contents of your hard drive, the full extent of your rare MP3 music collection, family photos, movies or even several Blu-ray TV series boxsets.

"Power users will have the ability to store massive amounts of data in a small form factor, including up to 70 hours of 4K video on a single 2TB drive. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers superior quality in a high-end design as it is made of a zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance.

Its compact size gives the tech enthusiast or professional user an easily portable solution to store and transfer their high capacity files," said Kingston, according to Betanews.

The DataTraveler Ultimate GT will be launched in February, and no pricing is currently available. So far, we know that it will measure 72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm and that it is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Mac OS from version 10.9 onwards, Linux from version 2.6 onwards and Chrome OS.

The drive features the older standard USB Type-A connector and USB 3.0, which suits most PCs just fine, but users of the 2015 MacBook Pro will need to get a dongle in order to use it.