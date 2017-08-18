Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher had split up with secret boyfriend Laurence Fox just weeks before getting arrested for drink-driving.

The 41-year-old TV star, who was charged at the weekend, had been seeing Billie Piper's ex-husband of eight years in recent months, according to The Sun.

But the couple have called time on their relationship due to the strain of keeping it secret, a source has claimed.

The insider told the publication: "The pair met through pals and hit it off. They had fun while it lasted.

"But having to sneak around was a bit tiresome in the end."

Furthermore, friends believe that Kirsty let the romance fizzle out because she still holds a torch for English rugby player Danny Cipriani, 29, and is still "mad for him".

The fly-half dumped her in April last year after a six-month fling due to struggling with the 12-year age gap.

Kirsty was married to Paul Sampson for five years and had two sons together, Oscar, 10, and Jude Sidney, seven. Shortly after her father had a cardiac arrest in 2014 they separated and divorced in early 2015.

The presenter was charged with drink-driving after "picking up her kids" on Saturday morning and being stopped for "driving erratically". She was driving in Eton, Berkshire, when she was breathalysed. Her court date is currently scheduled for 4 September.

Kirsty admitted to having a new boyfriend earlier this year, but refused to name him. She said: "It's early days. I'm enjoying seeing somebody, going on dates and having a great time."

Kirsty got her presenting break on Sky Sports News in 1998, and has since been associated with many other sports shows including 90 Minutes, Soccer Extra, Kirsty and Phil and Soccer AM. Laurence, who is notoriously private, is best known for his leading role as DS James Hathaway in the British TV drama series Lewis.