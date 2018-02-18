A murder probe has been launched by officers from the Metropolitan Police after a man was fatally stabbed in Kensington, west London, in the early hours of Sunday (18 February).

Police on patrol who were responding to reports of a large number of vehicles in Logan Place, W8, found the victim, unnamed, with multiple stab wounds at around 3:20am.

They administered first aid prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service but despite "extensive efforts" to revive to man, believed to be aged 19, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:46am.

A 19-year-old man was arrested near to the scene in connection with the incident. He has been taken to a west London police station where he remains in custody.

Inquiries are underway to inform next of kin and police are awaiting formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, the Met said in a release Sunday. Detective chief inspector Mark Cranwell is leading the investigation.

He commented: "While we are in the very early stages of our investigation, we know there was a party at a nearby address on Earls Court Road around the time of this incident.

"We are still working to establish any link, but it does mean the area would have been busy with vehicles and pedestrians at the time.

"I want to hear from anyone who was in the area; did you witness an altercation? Every fragment of information is beneficial to our investigation and I would urge anyone who may know something to contact police immediately."

The Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command is spearheading the case.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 0208 721 4054, or call police on 101/ tweet @MetCC quoting ref 1177/18 FEB. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.