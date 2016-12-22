Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa took to social media to share the first photo of their newborn on Wednesday (21 December) night. The couple welcomed their child, a baby girl named Bianka Bella Bryant on 5 December.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star posted the adorable photo of their daughter on Instagram, wherein the little one can be seen wrapped in a pink blanket with a bonnet around her head. In his post, the former NBA star also revealed that their baby girl weighed 7lb 5oz and measured 20in at birth.

"@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ❤ Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches," Kobe wrote.

Vanessa also took to Instagram and revealed how happy she and her husband are to have been blessed with a third child.

"Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!" the proud mother of three children added.

Vanessa first announced her pregnancy via Instagram in July. She and Kobe also share two other daughters — Natalia Diamante Bryant, 13, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, 10.

"Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #blessed #babymamba #thankful," she wrote on her Instagram page, which boasts an impressive 1.2 million followers. Vanessa's Instagram account currently is under private settings.

Kobe played his final NBA game in April. The next day the now retired professional basketball star wrote: "Last night was the final chapter to an incredible story. I walk away at peace knowing my love for the game & this city will never be broken."