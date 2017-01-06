Kristen Stewart has been spotted with rumoured girlfriend Stella Maxwell yet again. The Twilight actress grabbed several smoothies with the Victoria's Secret Angel in Silver Lake on Wednesday, fueling rumours that they are living together.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actress and the model were dressed casually in skinny jeans and baggy tops for their outing. While Stewart teamed her checked shirt with a black jacket, Maxwell wore a long black pull over and left her hair open for a casual look.

The website also said that the 26-year-old model is currently residing at the Clouds of Sils Maria actress' Los Angeles home. The rumoured couple was first spotted together at the Met Gala after-party in New York's Boom Boom Room last year.

Back in December 2016, a People Magazine report confirmed that they were dating. A source told the outlet. "Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun."

The pair was recently spotted spending time together in Savannah, Georgia, where Kristen filmed a new movie about Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the 19th century. Another source said, "When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun."

According to the source, the Twilight actress seemed "very happy" around Maxwell. The insider continued, "Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around. They weren't affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality."

Stewart was previously in a relationship with singer St. Vincent, and they broke up after dating for a few months. The 26-year-old actress, who famously dated co-star Robert Pattinson, is also linked to the French singer Soko, and assistant Alicia Cargile in the past.