Tottenham's Kyle Walker has spoken in glowing terms about Mauricio Pochettino saying the Argentine has made a few minor changes to training which are proving beneficial. Walker revealed that Pochettino has 'cut down' his side's workload during the week as he bids to keep his side as fresh as possible during their hectic schedule.

Spurs will play their seventh game in 27 days on Thursday (23 February) when they face Gent in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie at Wembley Stadium, but Walker is not feeling any ill-effects from the fixture pile-up and praised Pochettino for the way he has dealt with player fatigue during a very busy period.

"He's [Pochettino] made a few tweaks which I think has helped us recover a lot faster," the Tottenham star told Sky Sports. "He's cut down on some of the training sessions, we don't train every day now, and with the intensity of the training sessions as well, he might not demand as much as he used to.

"He's a great manager, he thinks about us as players and individuals. We're quite happy to go and voice our opinion. If we're a bit tired he says, 'okay today is a bit of a down-day for you'. I can only speak for myself but I've still got a lot left in the tank this season. I still feel very fresh."

Walker will hope Pochettino's new approach to training pays off against Gent on Thursday evening. Tottenham were lethargic and lacklustre in the first leg at Ghelamco Arena and will need to deliver a much-improved performance at Wembley if they wish to progress into the last 16. Tottenham did return to winning ways in the FA Cup against Fulham on Sunday but will need to find a solution to their struggles at Wembley against Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side.