Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro believes that while AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is a great player, his side already has the firepower to wreak havoc.

Mbappe became the most coveted player in Europe after the 18-year-old's exploits in the 2016/17 season where he scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

Madrid, along with Arsenal and Manchester City have long been linked with the Frenchman this summer.

However, a recent report claims that Los Blancos have agreed a massive €180m (£160.9m, $209.8m) fee for Mbappe — a deal which would make the teenager the most expensive player in the world.

Despite the recent reports and links, Casemiro is not ready to welcome Mbappe just yet, claiming that the "BBC" are still a formidable force, having helped Madrid become the first side to defend the Champions League in the modern era last month.

"These are things that people outside the club talk about," Casemiro said on Tuesday, as quoted on FourFourTwo. "He's [Mbappe] not a Real Madrid player and I can't comment on any player who doesn't belong to Real Madrid."

"We're aware that he's a great player, but we've also got the BBC [Bale, Benzema and Cristiano], who can wreak real havoc. The more players we have, the better it is for us. That said, the best players are already here."

Casemiro had previously welcomed a shock move for Barcelona's Neymar, but claims he has to talk about his teammates and backed them over any potential arrivals.

"We know all about the quality that players like Mbappe, Neymar... possess, but I've got to talk about our players," he added.

"We've got the world's greatest player [Ronaldo], then there's Bale - who's working very hard - and Karim, who has great quality, Isco, Borja [Mayoral]...I'll back our players to the hilt."