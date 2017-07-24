Hundreds of Labour activists gathered in Boris Johnson's north London constituency this weekend under the banner #unseatboris in a bid to put pressure on the Foreign Secretary at the next general election.

Campaigners led by the author and journalist Owen Jones rallied in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where Johnson saw his majority more than halved at the last plebiscite.

Johnson's position at the forefront of the campaign to leave the European Union in last summer's referendum is thought to have gone down badly with remain voters in the area.

"The case for campaigning to replace Boris Johnson with a Labour MP is so overwhelming it barely needs writing," Jones wrote on the event's Facebook page.

"Johnson who only opportunistically backed Brexit because he thought it would help his political career.

"Johnson who had a radio interview so calamitous that if he was - say - a black woman, his career would be over.

"Johnson who reduces this great country to an international laughing stock as foreign secretary," Jones said.

In 2015 the Tory veteran beat Chris Summers with a majority of 10,695, but this was whittled down to 5,034 earlier this year in a contest with Vincent Lo.

Lo attended the rally at Hillingdon Civic Centre along with shadow frontbenchers Emily Thornberry and Keir Starmer. Later, they joined grassroots members knocking on doors in the area canvassing constituents.

Johnson is currently in New Zealand on an official trip. If he were to lose his seat as a sitting foreign secretary it would probably rank as the most colossal defenestration in modern political history.