Labour has suspended a councillor from the party after she called Pride marchers "evil" on social media, it was announced on 31 July. Chika Amadi, an evangelical pastor with the Goodnews Ministries International Church, has represented the Edgware ward on Harrow Council since 2014 and currently sits on the local authority's licensing and scrutiny committees.

After posting a misleading article from a Christian website that claimed a young girl was "traumatised" by nudity of male Pride marches, she wrote: "Nothing but paedophilia being labelled liberalism adults polluting children with their senselessness."

Amadi later added, when confronted by pro-LGBT activist: "Evil. If you dare walk naked in front of my child God will give you terrible assignment that will put you to perpetual sleep. Be warned."

Amadi's first post was later taken down from Twitter. A Labour spokesperson said: "Chika Amadi has been suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation."

Elsewhere, in a Facebook post in June, Amadi wrote: "Anyone who wants to bring me down from my political career because of my faith and stand on the word of God will encounter the burning anger of the God that I serve #MyGodisaconsumingfire. Period.

"Please don't preach to me about loving unbelievers on this! I love people but anyone who sets a trap for me or mocks me the God of Daniel will send lions to devour them. Touch not my anointed. Enough is enough. Let God be God.

"Recently one respectable man in my constituency questioned me on my faith especially on homosexuality after answering him, he exclaimed,"I didn't realise you are intelligent indeed. I warned him not to try me next time. Praise God. Cllr Chika Amadi.

"LIVE AND LET LIVE."

Amadi had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.