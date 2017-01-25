Theresa May is facing more calls from MPs to produce a white paper on her Brexit plans on Wednesday (25 January), just a day after the Supreme Court ruled that parliament must have a vote on invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

Former Tory ministers Anna Soubry, Alistair Burt, Ken Clarke and Nicky Morgan are teaming up with Labour MPs, such as Brexit Committee chair Hilary Benn and Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, to press the prime minister on the issue.

David Davis yesterday revealed to the House of Commons that an Article 50 bill would be tabled in parliament "within days", in a bid to pass the legislation before May's end of March deadline.

The Brexit secretary also refused to commit to a white paper, pointing to the prime minister's Lancaster House speech, which saw May unveil her 12-point Brexit plan.

"Our timetable for invoking Article 50 by the end of March still stands," Davis added. "That timetable has given valuable certainty to citizens and business in the UK and across Europe, it's understood by our European partners and provides a framework for planning the negotiation ahead."

The pressure is unlikely to subside for May as she takes on Jeremy Corbyn in prime minister's questions (PMQs) this afternoon. The Labour leader has vowed to seek an amendment to any Article 50 bill.

"Labour will seek to build in the principles of full, tariff-free access to the single market and maintenance of workers' rights and social and environmental protections," he said.

"Labour is demanding a plan from the Government to ensure it is accountable to Parliament throughout the negotiations and a meaningful vote to ensure the final deal is given Parliamentary approval."