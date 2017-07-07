Arsenal are set to offload two foreign players this week to abide by the Premier League squad rules following the signing of Alexandre Lacazette.

The former Lyon man joined the club on Wednesday (7 July) for a fee of €60m (52.6m, $68m), making him the Gunners' club-record transfer signing.

According to The Mirror, Lacazette's arrival makes him Arsenal's 17th foreign player in the first team squad which is exactly the maximum amount of overseas players allowed by the Premier League rules.

With manager Arsene Wenger still looking to add a winger to the squad with links to Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez, the north London club would need to offload a foreign player to make way for a potential third summer signing.

The same report states two players will be let go this week with Frenchman Mathieu Debuchy being one of the players expected to depart the Emirates.

The former Newcastle and Lille full-back joined the club in the summer of 2014 but has been restricted to just 13 league appearances as injuries have riddled his Gunners career.

The 31-year-old will miss Arsenal's pre-season tour to assess his future and with one year left on his contract, could also be released this summer to free up a squad space.

Another player who could depart north London is last year's summer signing Lucas Perez who Wenger is allowing to leave following a disappointing debut season at the club.

Frustrated at his lack of game time, with the 28-year-old's last start for Arsenal coming in the FA Cup in February, Perez could return to Deportivo La Coruna this summer.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud could still yet leave despite announcing his intentions to remain at the club as Everton and West Ham are still interested in the French forward's services.