Forget Strictly, Blackpool has now become synonymous with another strenuous activity: dogging.

Tourists should beware as Blackpool Pleasure Beach is among 216 sites in Lancashire where hot-blooded strangers meet for action after dark.

As a result, the northern county has replaced Surrey as the new hotspot for dogging in the UK, according to swingers' website, Swinging Heaven.

Kent came second with 211 locations and its neighbouring county Essex had 181 spots for outdoor shenanigans.

In Lancashire, the other classy places where people meet, included the car park opposite Preston North End's Deepdale stadium and Charnock Richard Services on the M6.

One enthused user of the site highly favoured Charnock Richard and said: "South bound great glory hole busy at night when truckers parking up for the night."

Another named 'Copstud' replied: "I agree with this one. I ended up in a truck with a fit trucker who I met in the loo. Def one to visit again."

The bowling green was another popular choice for one user, who wrote: "Plenty of bushes to hide away from the public view. Head nod may get you some action, wait for reply first!"

A spokesperson for Swinging Heaven said: "Although Lancashire has the most locations, I'm not sure it is the most popular. You would have to go round each site and count."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said doggers could find themselves in trouble if their actions affected other people, but said that having sex in a public area itself was not against the law. "However, we will take action where anyone could be offended by another person's conduct or actions."

Swinging Heaven claims it has more than 1.8 million members across the UK and list 3,000 popular dogging locations.