A landslide triggered by heavy rains hit a village in southwest China's Sichuan Province, killing at least 23 people. The landslide struck the village of Gengdi in Puge county, Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, at around 6am, destroying more than 70 houses.

Rescuers have been able to pull one person out from the rubble, but at least two villagers are still missing.

Persistent rain has battered wide swathes of China for much of this summer, causing flooding and several other landslides.