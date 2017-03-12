At least 15 people have been killed after a landslide at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, with many others missing.

The incident happened on Saturday (12 March) at the Koshe Garbage Landfill, said Mayor Diriba Kuma, with 15 bodies recovered so far.

Several makeshift homes and concrete builders were buried in the landslide. The landfill site has been a dumping ground for Addis Ababa for more than 50 years.

Use of the site had stopped but had recently restarted again, after farmers blocked dumping in their neighbourhood. The resumption of rubbish being dumped here was the probable cause of the landslide, local resident Assefa Teklemahimanot told AP.

There are believed to be around 150 people at the site when the incident occurred, Assefa said.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

