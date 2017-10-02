At least two people have been shot dead and another 24 injured in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

Videos on social media have shown people running from the sound of gun fire at a music festival in the area on Sunday night (1 October).

Police have confirmed that "one suspect is down" but they have reiterated the need for people to stay away from the area while the active investigation continues.

The incident area surrounds the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in the heart of the famous gambling and leisure district.

A spokeswoman from the nearby Las Vegas Hospital said that "several" people had been taken in with gunshot injuries.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have urged people to avoid the area on what was a busy Sunday evening, with hundreds gathered for the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

In a short media briefing, a police spokesman urged people wanting to help to "steer clear" of the area.

Speaking to CNN, one witness spoke about what she heard, she said: "It sounded like a firework show, but it didn't sound normal, it sounded like machine guns and it was several rounds, hundreds of rounds, then it stopped and started again."

Videos from the scene have shown people running from the area as well as ducking to the sound of automatic gun fire.

Roads have been closed or blocked as part of a lockdown in parts of the strip and all flights have been suspended in and out of McCarran International Airport, the eighth busiest airport in the US.