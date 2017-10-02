The Las Vegas shooter has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, responsible for the deaths of at least 20 people and injuring hundreds more at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Paddock is thought to have opened fire on a concert from the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas before being killed by police.

His associate, Marilou Danley is being looked for by police for questioning.

Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department said: "We are interested in a companion that is travelling with [the suspect]. Her name is Marilou Danley, aged 62.

"She is an Asian female, approximately 4ft 11in, weight of 111lbs. We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her for follow up."

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

