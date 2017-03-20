A teenager was killed by a shot to the head in East London on Sunday 19 March prompting the Metropolitan Police to launch their third murder investigation within 24 hours. The latest victim, 18, was gunned down outside a block of flats in Barking.

The shooting took place in St Ann's at around 7pm. Armed police and the London Ambulance Service responded to a call and the victim was rushed to an East London hospital before being pronounced dead at 10.25pm.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing and is in custody in an East London police station, according to Scotland Yard.

The murder came less than a day after a one-year-old boy was killed and a girl, believed to be his twin, was left in a critical condition after an incident at a block of flats in Finsbury Park, north London.

Yesterday, Bidhya Sagar Das was arrested in connection with the death – he is believed to be the children's father.

Neighbours told reporters that a woman was frantically shouting for assistance on Wilberforce Road shortly before police attended the scene on Saturday night.

One, giving her name as Gui Gui, told the Evening Standard: "I was watching TV. I heard someone was shouting. She kept on shouting. I do not know what she was shouting.

"I opened the window and I asked her, 'Can I help you, can I call the police for you?' She said, 'My kids.'"

A hammer found dumped in a bag of sand near the apartment is being examined by forensics officers, according to the Evening Standard. However, the Met have not confirmed if this is of relevance to the investigation.

A separate murder investigation was launched by the Met after the body of a 26-year-old man was discovered in a block of flats on the Cranston Estate in Shoreditch just after midday on Sunday.

Officers found the man unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene. His cause of death has not been confirmed but police have ruled out both stabbing and shooting. A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Commenting on the Barking shooting, a police spokesman said: His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the HMCC on their incident room number of 0208 721 4054 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.