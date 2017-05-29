At least 11 people have died and dozens have been injured after a violent storm struck Moscow, uprooting trees and bringing down structures.

Hurricane winds reached up to 110km/h with falling trees and debris injuring at least 69 people.

An 11-year-old girl was killed by a tree while a 57-year-old man was killed by a flying fence. Authorities said that five pedestrians were killed by falling trees.

The Moscow mayor, Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Twitter account. "Several hundred trees were felled. We are taking necessary measures to deal with the consequences."

The city's health department told AFP: "Due to storm winds hitting Moscow, 50 people have asked for medical attention up to now

There were delays at Moscow's airports due to the winds which are extremely rare for the Russian capital.

Images that were shared on social media show fallen trees blocking roads and an advertising board crushing parked cars. Also, a video also shows the roof of a covered tennis centre in Zhulebino district being torn apart by the freak winds.